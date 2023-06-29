TMZ: Spurs' Devonte' Graham Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor DWI Charge from 2022 Arrest

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor driving while impaired charge in connection to a July 2022 arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

Graham will have a sentencing hearing in July after making a deal with prosecutors from the Wake County District Attorney's Office in North Carolina.

An officer from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol pulled Graham over in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 7, 2022, per Kristen Johnson of the News & Observer. He had been driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone, and a subsequent breath test at the Wake County Detention Center showed his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.11, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Per TMZ Sports, Graham was initially charged with speeding, which was dropped as part of his plea deal.

The 28-year-old split his 2022-23 NBA season between the Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans following his midseason trade to San Antonio. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.7 assists in 73 games.

Graham is signed for two more seasons and will make $12.1 million in 2023-24.