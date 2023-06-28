Former NMSU Basketball Players Settle Lawsuit Over Hazing Allegations

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Former New Mexico State men's basketball players Shak Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin have settled their civil lawsuit against ex-Aggies DeShawndre Washington, Doctor Bradley and Kim Aiken Jr., their former coaches and the New Mexico State board of regents after alleging that they suffered from sexual assault, harassment and abuse at the hands of those former teammates, per ABC-7 reporter Rachel Phillips.

That lawsuit was initially filed in Third Judicial District Court on April 19. The initial two plaintiffs were later joined by Benjamin's father, William Benjamin.

An NMSU spokesperson told Eddie Pells of the Associated Press that terms of the settlement would "soon" be released on the state of New Mexico's open records website.

Per Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun News, the case still remains under investigation by the New Mexico Attorney General's office, which is investigating the sexual assault allegations against Washington, Bradley and Aiken as well as NMSU's response to them.

The allegations first came to light after Benjamin reported the allegations to New Mexico State University Police Department on Feb. 10, per Groves.

The allegations soon led to the shutdown of the program for the rest of the 2022-23 season, and head coach Greg Heiar was later fired for cause.

Attorney Joleen Youngers spoke after the settlement was reached, per the AP.

"The important thing was getting a settlement that reasonably compensates them and allows them to put this matter behind them, and helps them to move on," Youngers said. "Because a lawsuit like this can end up being a second victimization, where they have to go through months, if not years, of dealing with all the issues."

She also spoke about the bravery and courage of Odunewu and Benjamin to step forward.

"It took so much courage for them to stand up and voice their name, to say this happened and it was wrong, and to demand accountability, and they did it."