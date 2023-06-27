Police: NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

AP Photo/John Raoux

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson will not race at this weekend's event in Chicago after his wife's parents and 11-year-old nephew died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Johnson family released a statement asking for privacy, saying it would not comment further on the matter.

The Muskogee (Oklahoma) Police Department released a statement Tuesday saying Terry Janway and Jack Janaway, Johnson's parents-in-law, were found dead at their home along with their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton.

Sean Neumann of People confirmed with police sources that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. It's believed Terry Janaway shot and killed her husband and Dalton on Monday night.

Further details have not been released, and police say the matter remains under investigation.

"It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved," Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told Fox23. "I knew Dr. Janway. Dr Janway has worked on me, we've been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I've been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me."

Johnson, 47, is a seven-time NASCAR Cup champion. He retired as a full-time driver after the 2020 season but returned on a part-time basis after buying an ownership stake in Legacy Motor Club, formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports.

Johnson and his wife, Chandra, have been married since 2004.