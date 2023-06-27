Vanessa Bryant Wins $1.5M in Lawsuit Stemming from Kobe Bryant's BodyArmor Investment

Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Vanessa Bryant was awarded more than $1.5 million following her legal battle connected to her late husband's investment in BodyArmor, according to TMZ Sports.

Coca-Cola gained full control of BodyArmor in a $5.6 billion deal in November 2021. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had initially invested $6 million years earlier, and his estate saw that turn into $400 million with the sale.

BodyArmor co-founder Mike Repole praised the 18-time All-Star for helping to raise the company's profile.

"If it wasn't for Kobe Bryant's vision and belief, BodyArmor would not have been able to achieve the success we had," Repole said after the sale. "I couldn't be more excited to become part of the Coca-Cola family and set our sights on the future."

Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter filed suit and alleged that Kobe had promised her a small percentage of his cut from BodyArmor, per TMZ Sports. Vanessa filed a countersuit and claimed Carter "violated the duty of loyalty and the non-disparagement clause in her employment contract by trash-talking Kobe and his family," per TMZ.



An arbitrator ruled in Bryant's favor, and she's asking a judge in Orange County, California, to ratify the decision.