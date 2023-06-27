Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's Alleged Assault Under Review by State Attorney's Office

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is reviewing an alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Per Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, police turned over their investigation to the attorney's office on Monday.

"After all of the evidence has been received and all witnesses have been interviewed and their sworn statement taken, then the evaluation of all the evidence can be undertaken in light of the requirements of Florida's criminal statutes," Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for the attorney's office, said in an email statement to DiMichele.

Ian Margol of WPLG Local 10 reported on June 20 Hill was under investigation for allegedly hitting a man who was working at Haulover Marina after a disagreement between the two.

In the official police report released on June 21 obtained by DiMichele, the alleged victim saw two women fishing on charter boats without permission, told his boat captain and went back to tell the women to get off the boats.

"The women and men in their group then started arguing with the Kelley Fishing Fleet employees," DiMichele wrote. "The unidentified 'subject' then slapped one of the employees on his neck with an open hand while he was being removed from the argument, the report said, and ran toward the victim, but several people restrained him."

The subject fled the scene "in unknown means and direction." Hill wasn't specifically named in the report. The alleged incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the area.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time," the Dolphins said in a statement released on June 21.

Neither Hill nor the NFL has commented on the situation. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted the seven-time Pro Bowler could be subject to discipline from the league under the personal conduct policy.

Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022.