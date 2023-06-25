Cardinals Issue Statement on Bill Bidwill Jr.'s Wife Nicole's Arrest amid Allegations

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals addressed an alleged domestic dispute between former team vice president Bill Bidwill Jr. and his wife on June 9.

"Two weeks ago, Nicole Kugler Bidwill was involved in an incident that resulted in her arrest," the Cardinals said in a statement to TMZ Sports. "This is a difficult time for their family but her husband and children love her very much and are thankful that she is currently receiving the help she needs. They ask that their family's privacy be respected as they deal with this challenging personal situation."

Bidwill allegedly told police in Paradise Valley, Arizona, that his wife had struck him "about a hundred times" before she allegedly broke a glass of beer over his head, per TMZ Sports. He told police that he briefly fought back in self-defense.

The alleged incident stemmed from an earlier argument they had. Bidwill said Nicole had been upset he wasn't home when workers came to install new carpet.

Police took Nicole into custody on one count of assault, but Bidwill told authorities he didn't want to press charges.

Bidwill is the son of late Cardinals owner Bill Sr. His brother, Michael, assumed the organization's chairman role following their father's death in 2019. Michael Bidwill is also the Cardinals' principal owner.

TMZ Sports noted Bill Jr. no longer holds an executive position with the franchise.