Raiders' Davante Adams Has Assault Charges from Altercation with Chiefs Staff Dropped

AP Photo/John Locher

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly has avoided further trouble from an October incident in which he shoved a credentialed media member after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court told The Kansas City Star on Friday a misdemeanor assault charge was dropped by the prosecutor on June 5 and that the case is closed.

After the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football on Oct. 10, Adams was seen shoving a freelance photographer as he walked off the field.

Adams was likely upset due to the disappointing fashion in which the game ended, as Las Vegas had its chance to set up a game-winning field goal before the team's final drive stalled and it couldn't convert on fourth down. Adams, who had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, had apologized for his actions following the incident and admitted that his frustration got the better of him.

"He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that."

The man, identified by police as Ryan Zebley, suffered "whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion" from the shove, per records of the incident. Zebley has filed a civil lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders, the Chiefs and others, and that case is still pending.