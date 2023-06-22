EA Sports: College Football Video Game Won't Be Impacted by Recent NIL Lawsuit

Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A recent lawsuit filed against EA Sports by a licensing group over name, image and likeness rights won't impact the release of NCAA Football 24.

EA Sports confirmed the news in a statement to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, saying "We are aware of the complaint that Brandr has filed, and we don't believe it has any merit." The company also stated, "The game is on track and is a priority for EA Sports."

Per court documents obtained by Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports, the Brandr Group filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Northern District of California federal court alleging that EA is trying to "circumvent" its agreements to negotiate deals for athletes to participate in the game.

Christovich noted the Brandr Group is "contracted by schools nationwide to facilitate group licensing agreements, using the intellectual property of schools as well as athletes' NILs."

