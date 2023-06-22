Tyreek Hill's Alleged Victim in Assault Investigation Is Willing to Press Charges

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The alleged victim in the assault investigation involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is prepared to press charges, according to Monica Galarza of NBC 6 South Florida.

Miami-Dade Police said the man in question is an employee of Kelley Fishing Fleet. He told two women to exit a charter boat they weren't authorized to board, which prompted an argument between employees and a group of people on the boat. The man alleged he was slapped on the neck but didn't identify who struck him.

Local authorities had initially confirmed Hill was under investigation in connection to the situation.

The Dolphins acknowledged the ongoing story.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," they said in a statement. "We will reserve further comment at this time."

Per Galarza, the incident report didn't specify the identity of the person who allegedly assaulted the charter boat employee. Surveillance footage documented the scene, but it hasn't been released to the public yet.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reported Wednesday police had already concluded their investigation and that the alleged victim would have to pursue charges through the Florida state attorney's office.

Hill is beginning the four-year, $120 million extension he signed with the Dolphins last offseason, one that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. In his first season with the team, he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.