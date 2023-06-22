Former Broncos, 49ers LB Bill Romanowski Sued By Government for $15M in Back Taxes

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski has been sued by the Department of Justice's tax division, which alleges he owes more than $15 million in back taxes and other penalties, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

Bill and Julie Romanowski allegedly did not pay taxes, penalties or interest between the years of 1998 and 2007. They were originally ordered to make those payments by two separate tax courts in 2013.

"Despite timely notice and demand for payment, the Romanowskis have neglected, refused or failed to pay the assessments against them," the complaint says.

Additionally, according to Kosmider's report, the Justice Department has accused the Romanowskis of using "corporate funds" from their nutrition business, N53, "to pay for rent; appointments at nail, hair and spa salons; plastic surgery and chiropractic appointments; pet food; and groceries."

"By using N53 to pay their personal living expenses and those of their adult children, the Romanowskis have improperly used N53 to thwart the IRS's collection of the individual income tax assessments at issue in this case," prosecutors noted in court filings.

N53 offers both "fat-burning meal replacements" and a collagen product that claims to produce "beautiful skin, lush hair, strong nails."

Romanowski, 57, spent 16 years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (1988-93), Philadelphia Eagles (1994-95), Denver Broncos (1996-01) and Oakland Raiders (2002-03).

He was a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time NFL champion.