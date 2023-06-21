MLB, Rob Manfred Sued By 17 Former Scouts for Alleged Age Discrimination

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Seventeen ex-MLB scouts are suing the league, its 30 teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred, saying they were discriminated against because of their age from 2020 to '22.

The Associated Press reported the news on the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver.

The scouts, who range in age from 55 to 71 years old, state that MLB and its teams "have acted to prevent the reemployment of older scouts or refused the reemployment of older scouts."

They also allege that the league and its teams committed violations of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 as well as laws in 11 states and New York City, per the AP.

Rick Ragazzo, one of the 17 scouts involved in the lawsuit, worked for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves over his 35 years in the league. He had this to say:

"I think the discrimination that baseball has inflicted on veteran scouts is simply wrong, and terribly sad for those who have invested their lives and careers to the sport. When clubs are acting together to profile scouts by age and prevent us from being rehired, it's very difficult for most to reinvent themselves when approaching the twilight of their professional careers."

Jim Benedict, who worked for the Texas Rangers, Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs during his career, also provided his thoughts:

MLB said in a statement that it looks "forward to refuting these claims in court" but did not comment further per its policy to not provide remarks on pending litigation.