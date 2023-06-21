Report: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Won't Be Charged After Investigation of Alleged Assault

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami-Dade Police Department reportedly finished its investigation into an alleged assault by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and did not file any criminal charges.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reported police told the alleged victim he would need to discuss the matter with the state attorney's office in Florida if he wanted to pursue criminal charges.

Ian Margol of Local 10 News previously reported a group Hill was with was fishing for tarpon, which are protected in Florida, at a marina. According to Margol, an argument broke out when a charter boat employee said they were not allowed to do so, and it ended when Hill hit him in the back of the head.

Slater reported Tuesday that the charter boat employee didn't want to press charges.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," a spokesperson for the Miami Dolphins said Wednesday. "We will reserve further comment at this time."

Slater noted the group that included Hill also allegedly boarded a boat without permission. Boat employees told police that Hill said, "I can buy you and the boat" and "I'm No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins."

Hill previously received three years probation and was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team in 2014 when he pleaded guilty to domestic assault. The Kansas City Chiefs also banned him from team activities during a 2019 investigation into allegations he physically abused his three-year-old son, but he was not charged with a crime.

The NFL also decided against suspending him in 2019.