Chris Paul's Top Landing Spots After Malcolm Brodgon's Reported Trade to Clippers

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

With Malcolm Brogdon reportedly on the way to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a major three-way deal, any links between the Clippers and veteran point guard Chris Paul are likely severed.

So, where are some logical landing spots for CP3 in the wake of Wednesday's reported trade?

Let's break it down.

Los Angeles Lakers

There is always going to be buzz surrounding a potential reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving this summer, and that would be the splashiest move the Lakers could make. But that also requires signing up for the uncertainty that Irving dwells in.

A very intriguing alternative is either trading for Chris Paul—the Lakers could send Malik Beasley ($16.5 million team option) and Mo Bamba ($10.3 million non-guaranteed salary for 2023-24) alongside the No. 17 overall pick—or signing him after the Wizards buy him out, which is likely preferred alternative.

That would allow the Lakers to sign him for cheaper, decline Beasley's option, cut Bamba, create cap space and use that flexibility to re-sign restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

If they go the trade route, however, their first-round pick does appear to be up for sale. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "There has been a growing buzz in recent days that the Lakers, more likely than not, will trade their pick, whether it's moving up, down or out of the draft altogether."

Either way, adding Paul's playmaking, ability to also operate off the ball—as he did when paired with James Harden in Houston—and experience would make a lot of sense. There will be concerns about his age (38) and durability. But when healthy, he's remained an elite point guard and would be an enormous upgrade over last season's main options at the position, D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder.

If the Lakers suspect they can land Irving, however, Paul's chances of landing in Los Angeles are diminished.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics appear close to one major splash this offseason, landing Kristaps Porziņģis, per multiple reports:

The Celtics could still really use an elite playmaker on offense, however, to take some of the pressure off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as isolation scorers.

In a trade, the Celtics could offer draft considerations, Derrick White and either Robert Williams III or Al Horford for Paul. Sending Horford, who has more of an overlapping skill set with Porziņģis, would make more sense.

Or the Celtics could simply wait for a buyout situation and preserve more depth. Granted, there is no guarantee that Paul would choose them in such a scenario, adding risk to the equation if they go that route.

But just imagine a starting 5 of Paul, Brown, Tatum, Marcus Smart and Porziņģis. On the offensive side of the ball, that would be a brutal team to guard. They wouldn't have as much switchability as past units—and centers like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić would feast down low—but the offensive firepower would likely compensate for those concerns.

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler are best buds, so trading Lowry for Paul may not be the easiest pill to swallow for Butler. But there's zero doubt that Paul would be a serious upgrade over Lowry in Miami, giving the Eastern Conference champions even more firepower in the quest for a title.

The Heat may have eyes for bigger fish if Damian Lillard becomes available in a trade. But CP3 would be an excellent consolation prize.