TMZ: Patriots HoFer Willie McGinest Sued for Allegedly Punching Man in Gym in 2021

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots pass-rusher Willie McGinest is being sued for allegedly punching a man at a California gym in 2021, according to TMZ Sports.

The plaintiff, Andrew Cortez, says he was using the bench press at 24 Hour Fitness in Long Beach, California, on June 21, 2021, when someone took one of the plates he was using. When Cortez told the person he wasn't done with the plate, he claims McGinest got involved and said "the f--k you mean?"

McGinest then allegedly punched Cortez in the face. Three other men allegedly got involved in the altercation and also began punching him in the head and back "30 to 40 times." 24 Hour Fitness employees eventually broke things up, though Cortez was left injured.

Cortez says he is still suffering from emotional distress from the incident and is still recovering from the injuries. He's seeking unspecified damages.

McGinest was also sued in March for allegedly beating up another man at a Los Angeles restaurant in December.

The 51-year-old spent 15 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots (1994-2005), who selected him fourth overall in the 1994 draft, and the Cleveland Browns (2006-08).

McGinest earned two Pro Bowl selections and helped the Patriots capture three Super Bowl titles before ending his career with the Browns. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015.