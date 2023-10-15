Bears' Justin Fields Out vs. Vikings with Hand Injury; Tyson Bagent Replaces

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a right hand injury.

Tyson Bagent replaced Fields at quarterback.

Keeping Fields healthy is imperative for the Bears' short- and long-term futures, so any injury is cause for significant concern. The hope in the Windy City is he is the franchise quarterback the team has long been searching for, and having him on the field and performing is the only way to know if that is the case.

The Ohio State product took significant steps as a playmaker from his first to second seasons and notably ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 picks in 2022.

Fields' ability to make strides as a passer figured to be key for Chicago's 2023 season, and he has responded by completing 61.8 percent of his throws for 1,143 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions through his first five games this year.