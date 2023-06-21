2020 Olympic Fencer Alen Hadzic Permanently Banned over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

U.S. Olympic fencer Alen Hadzic was declared permanently ineligible by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on Tuesday following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, according to Nancy Armour of USA Today.

USA Fencing Board Chair David Arias and CEO Phil Andrews said in a statement:

"The road to resolution of this matter has been long and arduous. We thank the community for your patience as we allowed the independent U.S. Center for SafeSport — which has the exclusive authority to adjudicate reports of alleged sexual abuse and sexual misconduct within Olympic and Paralympic governing bodies and amateur sports organizations — to exercise its exclusive jurisdiction over this matter and conduct a thorough investigation.

"USA Fencing is pleased that the Center has issued a decision that provides clarity and peace of mind to our athletes, coaches and the fencing community.

"At USA Fencing, athlete safety — both on and off the fencing strip — is our top priority. Today's decision by the Center assures that conduct that is threatening, harmful or inappropriate toward anyone in our sport will not be tolerated."

The U.S. Center for SafeSport initially suspended Hadzic in June 2021 after three women accused him of sexual misconduct against them between 2013 and 2015. However, he was still allowed to compete during the investigation that lasted more than two years.

USA Fencing permitted Hadzic to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after his June 2021 suspension was overturned by an arbitrator.

USA Fencing and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee developed a "safety plan" to keep Hadzic away from other athletes at the Tokyo Games. That plan included having Hadzic stay at a hotel. Athletes typically stay in the Olympic Village.

Hadzic has 10 business days to appeal the suspension.

Jack Wiener, the attorney who filed several of the complaints against Hadzic, told USA Today:

"Obviously, today's result was the correct one. For the many girls and women who courageously stepped forward to report rapes and other sexual abuse at the hands of this athlete. And for girls at risk of future abuse by him.

"But the multi-year investigation was far too long. During that time, girls in the fencing community were exposed to unnecessary risk. Much work remains if SafeSport is to function as its founders intended."

The Tokyo Olympics marked the first time Hadzic competed in the tournament.