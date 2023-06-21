Report: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Under Police Investigation for Alleged Assault

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Police are reportedly investigating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after he allegedly hit a man at the Haulover Marina in Florida.

According to Ian Margol of Local 10 News, the "disagreement" with someone who worked with a charter company "ended with Hill hitting the man."

Police confirmed to TMZ Sports there is an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault/battery involving Hill.

TMZ noted both the wide receiver and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently posted pictures on social media indicating they were on boats this week.

Ahead of the 2019 season, the Kansas City Chiefs banned Hill from team activities during an investigation into whether Hill physically abused his three-year-old son, per Jill Martin of CNN.

While an audio recording was released that suggested he broke his son's arm and told his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, that she should "be terrified of me, too, b---h," he was not charged with a crime.

The NFL did not discipline him following the investigation.

Oklahoma State dismissed him from its football team in 2014 after he pleaded guilty to domestic assault of Espinal when she was pregnant. He received three years probation and finished his college football career with West Alabama.

The 2023 campaign is set to be Hill's eighth in the NFL and second with the Dolphins.