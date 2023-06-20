EA Sports Facing Lawsuit About College Football Video Game amid NIL Dispute

Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

EA Sports has a lawsuit on its hands regarding the compensation being offered to college athletes as part of its college football game being released in 2024.

According to Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports, "The Brandr Group, which has deals to negotiate group licensing contracts for 54 Division I schools that would be represented in the game, is suing EA over the name, image, and likeness deals being offered to athletes."

The Brandr Group works with schools across the NCAA to broker group licensing deals and is arguing in court that EA is trying to "circumvent" those agreements by negotiating with individual athletes to take part in its upcoming college football game.

Per that report, EA had originally said that any athletes at schools working with the Brandr Group would have their deals done through the Brandr Group. But in May 2023, EA entered a partnership with OneTeam Partners to work out group licensing deals instead.

According to Christovich, "EA is offering deals with the help of OneTeam Partners that athletes can 'opt into' directly—without any involvement from The Brandr Group."

The Brandr Group has said that EA is offering athletes involved in its game $500 and no royalties—which the Brandr Group has said is well below market value—and that the gaming publisher has offered schools around 10 percent of projected profits from the 2024 edition of the returning franchise.

Per that report, "The Brandr Group alleges that it must be able to negotiate on behalf of the athletes at schools for which it has contracts—and that EA's decision to ask athletes to opt in directly to a deal without the involvement of The Brandr Group amounts to 'tortious interference.'"

EA Sports College Football is set to be the publisher's first foray back into the sport since NCAA Football 14. The game was put on hiatus after the NCAA pulled its agreement with the publisher regarding a lawsuit into player likenesses being included in the game without any form of compensation.

The NCAA reached a $20 million settlement in one such lawsuit with a number of college basketball and football players, while EA Sports ultimately settled the Ed O'Bannon lawsuit regarding name and likeness rights with a $40 million payout.