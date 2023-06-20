Patriots' Jack Jones Pleads Not Guilty to Gun Charges After Airport Arrest

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his arrest at Boston's Logan Airport, according to John R. Ellement and Sean Cotter of the Boston Globe.

"All Mr. Jones wants to do is play football," his lawyer, Rosemary C. Scapicchio, said Tuesday following his arraignment. "He doesn't want to be a distraction at all."

Scapicchio added that Jones "had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day."

Jones was arrested June 16 after he was found to be carrying two firearms in his luggage. As a result, he's facing multiple charges including two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport.

