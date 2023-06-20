2023 NBA Draft Rumors: Brandon Miller Seen as Hornets' Pick over Henderson by Teams

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly zeroing in on Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN reported the Hornets taking Miller over Scoot Henderson remains the "prevailing thought" around the NBA with two days remaining before the draft.

Miller, a switchable score-first wing who has drawn comparisons to Paul George, is seen as a more natural basketball fit than Henderson, who would have to share lead ball-handling responsibilities with LaMelo Ball.

Both Henderson and Miller are set to be in Charlotte this week for a second meeting with Hornets brass before Thursday's draft. That would indicate there is some level of indecision remaining.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Henderson turned in a "highly impressive" workout during his first meeting with the Hornets, and most evaluators have the G League Ignite product as the No. 2 prospect in this class behind Victor Wembanyama. However, the margin between Henderson and Miller is razor thin and Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said fit would be a factor in the team's decision.

"We're getting a little bit more advanced in putting this team together. I think three years ago or even two years ago, I would've said without question that we're going to take the best available player," Kupchak said last month. "That's been our position for the last three or four years when you try to accumulate talent. I don't think we're where we need to be from a talent level, but we've got a lot more talent now than we did two or three years ago, so I think we can be a little bit picky and take into consideration not only the overall talent but also the position."

Miller would fill one of Charlotte's biggest needs on the wing and potentially give the franchise two promising young players at the forward spots, provided the team brings back Miles Bridges. It's unclear if selecting Miller would have any impact on the Hornets' interest in re-signing the free agent, who went unsigned during the 2022-23 season due to a domestic violence charge. He will miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season while serving a suspension.