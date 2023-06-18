X

    NBA Rumors: Bucks 'Have a Strong Desire' for Khris Middleton, Brooks Lopez Contracts

    Jack MurrayJune 18, 2023

    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks are making it a priority to keep the band together.

    Michael Scotto of HoopsHype spoke to NBA executives who are anticipating Khris Middleton will return to Milwaukee, while noting the team has mutual interest in a return with Brook Lopez

    Middleton is expected to receive a four-year, $130 million deal with Milwaukee if he were to decline his $40.4 million player option for 2023-24. Lopez is expected to be pursued by the Houston Rockets in the offseason, but shared a desire to remain in Milwaukee with Scotto in January.

