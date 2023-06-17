Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis, Died of Suspected Overdose, Police Say

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ray Lewis III—the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis—is believed to have died of a drug overdose.

According to ESPN, Lewis III was found unconscious in his home in Central Florida on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead at the age of 28. A police report obtained by ESPN on Saturday listed an overdose as the suspected cause of death.

In a statement, the Casselberry Police Department said: "The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident."

Per the police report, a person at Lewis III's home at the time police arrived told the officer Lewis needed the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone, and while the officer administered the antidote, attempts to save Lewis were unsuccessful.

Like his father, Lewis III played college football at the University of Miami, spending two years with the Hurricanes as a cornerback before transferring to Coastal Carolina and then Virginia Union.

Lewis III had 19 tackles in his one season at Coastal Carolina and 37 tackles at Virginia Union in 2017.

The elder Lewis, 48, spent his entire 17-year NFL career with the Ravens from 1996 through 2012.

Lewis was a 12-time Pro Bowler, seven-time first-team All-Pro, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Super Bowl MVP who earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.