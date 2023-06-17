Heat's Victor Oladipo Sues Manager; Alleges $1.3M Was Stolen for Strip Club, Condo

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has filed a lawsuit against longtime business manager James B. Henderson, alleging that Henderson took him for $1.3 million.

According to Justin Rohrlich of The Daily Beast, Oladipo alleged that Henderson took $1.3 million of his money and invested it into a New York City strip club and a Florida condo.

Oladipo hired Henderson in 2017 and worked closely with him on investments, but Oladipo fired him after discovering that Henderson allegedly accessed his Merrill Lynch loan management account in 2020 without his permission and took out $330,000 to put toward a condo.

Henderson also allegedly forged multiple checks from Oladipo, prompting Oladipo to hire a new business manager who found additional unauthorized transactions.

Among them was allegedly Henderson's investment into the New York strip club without Oladipo's knowledge.

A source told Rohrlich that Oladipo filed the lawsuit last year, but neither he nor Henderson wanted to publicize it.

Oladipo filed a petition this week for Henderson to explain his actions in a deposition after Henderson allegedly didn't show up for a deposition scheduled for last month.

The 31-year-old Oladipo is seeking "no less than" $1,268,748, plus interest from Henderson and $355,070.16, plus interest from Henderson's Belly Properties.

After a standout collegiate career at Indiana, Oladipo went second overall to the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA draft.

He has since spent 10 NBA seasons with the Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat, earning two All-Star selections and the 2017-18 NBA Most Improved Player award.

Injuries have limited Oladipo to 42 or fewer games in each of the past five seasons, including this past season when he averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 42 games for a Heat team that reached the NBA Finals.

Per Spotrac, Oladipo has made over $115 million in career earnings in the NBA, and he has a $9.45 million player option for next season in his contract.