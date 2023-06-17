Patriots' Jack Jones Arrested at Airport, Charges Include Carrying a Loaded Firearm

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday at Boston's Logan International Airport for allegedly attempting to bring two firearms on a plane, according to Lindsey Thorpe of Boston 25 News.

Police were called to Logan Airport's Terminal B on Friday night where they found two firearms in Jones' carry-on luggage, Massachusetts State Police said.

Jones is facing a number of charges, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. He is also being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time," a spokesperson for the Patriots told Boston 25 News.

Jones was booked into the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks with bail set at $50,000. His arraignment is set for next week in East Boston District Court.

It's important to note that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) permits travelers to "transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only," according to its website.

When traveling with firearms and/or ammunition, travelers must declare those items when checking their luggage at the ticket counter, according to the TSA. Firearms and ammunition are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Arizona State. He also spent time playing for USC and Moorpark College.

Jones put together an impressive rookie season with the Patriots in 2022, posting two interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 30 tackles in 13 games.

However, his season ended early with a knee injury. He was also given a two-game suspension by the team "in part for being late to rehab sessions," per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Jones is expected to be one of New England's leaders in the secondary in 2023 in a unit that also includes 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips.

The Patriots open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.