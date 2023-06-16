LIV Golf's Greg Norman, Wife Kirsten Accused of Negligence in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Mark Brake/Getty Images

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and his wife, Kirsten, are being sued for negligence after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at their home.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the girl and her parents filed a lawsuit after the girl said Kirsten Norman gave her alcohol at a pool party at their Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, home in September 2021 despite her being a minor.

The girl, who said she was intoxicated, alleged that two people at the party who had also been drinking sexually assaulted her "in a grassy area near the Normans' pool."

At the time, the girl was a classmate of Norman's daughter.

In part, a complaint filed by the girl and her parents read: "Defendants breached their duty of care by not safe-guarding or preventing injury to Jane Doe's health and well-being, including, but not limited to, abusive conduct by other minor invitees resultant in part from the provision of alcoholic beverages to the minor invitees."

The girl said she suffered "bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses for counseling and resulting treatment, loss of earnings, and the loss of the ability to earn money in the future," resulting in the family suing the Normans for more than $50,000 in damages.

Greg Norman, 68, has been a professional golfer since 1976. Of late, he's been prominently involved as the public face of LIV Golf.

Just over a year after LIV Golf held its first tournament, it was announced this month that LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour had agreed to merge with the backing of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which financed LIV Golf.

Norman's name was not mentioned in a subsequent press release among individuals who will have positions of power within the new partnership moving forward, although he remains the LIV Golf CEO for now.