WNBA Reportedly Allowing Public Chartered Flights amid Brittney Griner Harassment

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The WNBA has made some alterations to its air travel policy for teams this season.

The league is allowing teams to use a public chartering service called JSX for select flights, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. This comes amid increased pressure for the league to move away from commercial flights due to safety concerns.

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia in February 2022 before being exchanged in a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States in December, was subject to harassment at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport earlier this month while flying commercially.

WNBA teams typically fly commercial, though the league is expanding the use of chartered flights this season for back-to-back games and postseason games, according to Philippou.

One of the main reasons why teams fly commercially is because of the cost as chartering flights can get quite expensive.

However, Philippou writes that JSX charter flights "are fairly comparable to what commercial flights cost." Additionally, JSX planes can hold up to 30 guests and it gives teams the opportunity to buy out an entire flight.

There are still some drawbacks to the JSX service with the main issue being that it is not available in every WNBA city. The service could create flights outside of its public schedule for a higher charge, but doing so is prohibited by the WNBA.

Many WNBA players have advocated for chartered flights, which are standard for the NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL, in recent years. The New York Liberty were even fined $500,000 in 2021 for repeated use of charter flights, which was a violation of the collective bargaining agreement.

While the league appears to have made some progress in terms of chartered air travel, it's likely still not enough to make a huge difference given its limitations.