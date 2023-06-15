9 Arrested After Yogi Berra's World Series Rings, Roger Maris MVP Trophy, More Stolen

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Nine people have been indicted for charges regarding the thefts of millions of dollars worth of art and sports memorabilia, including nine World Series rings awarded to New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the charges Thursday. The thefts occurred at multiple locations over a span of more than 20 years, and the suspects are Pennsylvania residents between the ages of 45 and 53.

Eight suspects have turned themselves in, while the ninth, 53-year-old Nicholas Dombek, is a fugitive, ESPN reported.

The attorney's office reported that the charges involved stolen sports memorabilia including nine World Series rings, seven other championship rings and two MVP plaques, which were taken in 2014 from the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey, as well as the Hickok Belt and MVP Trophy awarded to Roger Maris, which were stolen in 2016 from the Roger Maris Museum in Fargo, North Dakota.

Other stolen memorabilia on the list included six championship belts from the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York; five trophies including the 1903 Belmont Stakes Trophy from the National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York; and the Hickok Belt and U.S. Amateur Trophy awarded to Ben Hogan from the USGA Golf Museum and Library in Liberty Corner, New Jersey.

The indictment alleges that the suspects transported the stolen goods to Pennsylvania and then melted down the memorabilia and sold the metal for less than what the valuables were originally worth.

Some of the memorabilia has been recovered, but losses include Berra's nine World Series rings, per ESPN.

"The whereabouts of many of the other paintings and stolen objects are currently unknown," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said.

Other alleged thefts committed by the ring include Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock paintings stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum in Scranton, Pennsylvania.