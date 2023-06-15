Conor McGregor Accused of Raping Woman at Game 4 of 2023 NBA Finals

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

A woman has said Conor McGregor raped her after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Per demand letters authored by attorney Ariel Mitchell that were obtained by TMZ Sports, McGregor is alleged to have "violently" sexually assaulted a woman inside of a men's bathroom shortly after the Denver Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on June 9.

McGregor, the NBA and Heat all received copies of the letters. Representatives for McGregor said the "allegations are false" in a statement released to TMZ.

Mitchell wrote in the letters that NBA and Heat security helped to separate the woman and her friend, leading to the woman being forced into a restroom that McGregor and his security team were inside of.

Mitchell wrote that McGregor's security "refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom." McGregor emerged from a stall "and shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her."

"According to the letters, the woman was able to get McGregor off of her by telling him she had to urinate ... but then McGregor allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him," TMZ wrote. "McGregor, 34, is then accused of grabbing the woman and pinning her against the wall ... before attempting to sodomize her."

According to the letters, the woman escaped by elbowing McGregor repeatedly, but she allegedly fled the bathroom in such a rush that she forgot her purse, and McGregor's security held it "hostage" until she pleaded with them to get it back.

After getting away from the scene, the woman later reported the assault to local authorities. Mitchell wrote that the woman is seeking settlements from McGregor, the NBA and the Heat in lieu of litigation.

McGregor was in attendance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals because he took part in a skit with the Heat mascot that went wrong.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the man in the mascot costume had to be taken to the emergency room at a nearby hospital when the former UFC fighter, who was promoting a pain-relief spray, legitimately hit him with two punches.