Report: Raptors, Wizards 'Have Explored Trades' to Move into Top 3 of 2023 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards have "explored trades to move up into the top three" of the 2023 NBA draft, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported Wednesday there's a belief the Raptors "could be significant trade players depending on how aggressively they want to get involved with the likes of Pascal Siakam and others."

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery and will almost certainly use the No. 1 pick to select French star Victor Wembanyama, considered by many to be one of the top prospects in years.

There is more drama with the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 and the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite, Brandon Miller of Alabama and twins Ausar and Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite are among the best players available and should all be drafted early on June 22.

Siakam, who's entering the final year of his contract, would presumably be included in any trade package for the second or third overall pick.

The 6'9" forward is a two-time All-NBA honoree who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists this past season. He would unquestionably improve the Portland Trail Blazers or Charlotte Hornets if they're looking to leverage their first-round picks into veteran talent.

The Raptors, meanwhile, would be setting the table for a rebuild.

In May, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley floated a swap sending Siakam to Portland for the No. 3 selection, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. That wouldn't be a bad haul for Toronto when Siakam is on an expiring deal.

The Wizards are in a similar position as the Raptors in that they can either tear it down now or attempt the difficult task of retooling around a franchise cornerstone.

Bradley Beal still has four years left to run on his five-year, $251 million extension, so there isn't an imminent threat of him bolting as a free agent. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Josh Robbins reported Wednesday that Beal is prepared to embrace a trade if the front office wants to start over.

Last June, O'Connor reported the three-time All-Star was a possible target for the Blazers as they attempted to improve Damian Lillard's supporting cast. Now, Portland has a valuable asset it can pair with Simons to entice the Wizards.

Of course, everything hinges on Beal's no-trade clause. He can make life very difficult for Washington if he makes it clear he'll only accept a move to a small handful of teams.

If Beal doesn't want to play for the Blazers or Hornets, then a trade into the top three is probably off the table.