Report: Hornets, Blazers, Rockets, Pistons Open to Trading Top-5 2023 NBA Draft Picks

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The top of the 2023 NBA draft is settled. The San Antonio Spurs are taking Victor Wembanyama, barring some world-altering catastrophe.

After that, though, the draft appears to be anyone's guess.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the remainder of the top five—the Charlotte Hornets (No. 2), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3), Houston Rockets (No. 4) and Detroit Pistons (No. 5)—are all "believed to be open" to trading their picks.

The Hornets being open to trading their pick comes as a bit of a surprise, given most expected them to be satisfied making their decision between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henders. Miller has been considered the favorite to land at No. 2 since the draft given the obvious fit on the wing, but Henderson is considered by most as the second-best prospect in this class behind Wembanyama.

It's likely the Hornets would seek a young, instant-impact player on the wing or at center to seriously consider a trade.

As far as the rest of the top five's willingness to move, that's no shock. The Blazers appear determined to make one more run at building around Damian Lillard—no matter how ill-fated that decision may be—and the No. 3 pick is their best trade chip. If they're able to find a team willing to part with a borderline All-Star to pair with Lillard, it's a virtual certainty they'll consider a deal.

The Rockets and Pistons are youth-laden teams that had bad lottery luck. Both came into the lottery desperate to land Wembanyama and change their franchise fortunes, but they instead found themselves on the outside looking in at what many consider a three-player class.

If a team has fallen in love with Amen Thompson or Cam Whitmore and wants to pay a premium to move up, Houston and/or Detroit will likely listen. Otherwise, they'll probably stay put and hope to strike lottery gold themselves.