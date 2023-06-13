Athletics' $380M Stadium Bill for Las Vegas Move Passed in Nevada Senate

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas took one step closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Nevada state Senate has passed the $380 million bill to help fund the construction of the proposed stadium in Las Vegas for the A's move.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.