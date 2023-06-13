AEW Releases B.J. Whitmer from Contract Following Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

Presley Ann/Getty Images for TNT

All Elite Wrestling announced Monday that it terminated the contract of backstage producer B.J. Whitmer after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The company released the following statement on Whitmer's release:

Per Gisberto Guzzo of Fightful.com, a police report shows Whitmer was arrested June 4 in Boone County, Kentucky, and charged with first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary.

Whitmer reportedly had his bond set at $25,000, and he was released from police custody Monday.

The 45-year-old is best known for his time in Ring of Honor from 2003 to 2008 and again from 2012 to 2018.

Whitmer was part of multiple stables in ROH, and went on to become a four-time ROH tag team champion, holding the titles twice with Jimmy Jacobs and twice with Dan Maff.

He also played a prominent role in several smaller independent companies during his career, holding the IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Championship and the Heartland Wrestling Association Heavyweight Championship two times each.

Upon the formation of AEW in 2019, he retired from in-ring competition and joined the company in a backstage capacity.

Whitmer made two notable televised appearances during his time in AEW, serving as a guest judge for ROH Pure Championship matches at Supercard of Honor XV and Final Battle last year under the AEW umbrella.