Heat's Tyler Herro Upgraded to Questionable with Hand Injury for Game 5 vs. Nuggets

Heat's Tyler Herro Upgraded to Questionable with Hand Injury for Game 5 vs. NuggetsJune 12, 2023
With the Miami Heat's season on the line Monday night, the team could be getting back a much-needed source of offense.
Per multiple reports, sharpshooter Tyler Herro's status for the game has been upgraded to questionable, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski adding that he's "expected to suit up" barring a setback:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The hope is that Herro doesn't suffer a setback ahead of Game 5 and can still manage the discomfort in his right hand, sources said. Herro has been out since fracturing the hand in Game 1 vs. Milwaukee in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. <a href="https://t.co/EH6T4ukkbB">https://t.co/EH6T4ukkbB</a>
