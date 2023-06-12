Heat's Tyler Herro Upgraded to Questionable with Hand Injury for Game 5 vs. Nuggets

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

With the Miami Heat's season on the line Monday night, the team could be getting back a much-needed source of offense.

Per multiple reports, sharpshooter Tyler Herro's status for the game has been upgraded to questionable, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski adding that he's "expected to suit up" barring a setback:

