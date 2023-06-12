Browns' Perrion Winfrey Has Assault Case Dropped; Finished Pretrial Diversion Program

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The misdemeanor assault case against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and Jake Trotter of ESPN.

A woman Winfrey was dating accused him of grabbing her hand and causing her "bodily injury." He was arrested in April, and his next court date had been scheduled for July 11.

The 2022 fourth-round pick was also in the news last week after he and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men who stole jewelry and Newsome's truck. Neither Browns player was injured in the incident.

Winfrey, 22, appeared in 13 games for the Browns last season, registering 22 tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks and two passes defensed.

As Cabot noted, "the Browns stuck by Winfrey through maturity issues last season—including two incidents that got him benched for games—and are prepared to do so again."

He was benched for a September matchup against the New York Jets for disciplinary reasons that weren't disclosed publicly.

"I just feel like it was something that I needed to mature," he told reporters at the time. "I feel like I wouldn't be the player that I'm going to be now if it had not happened, so I'm glad that it happened. Everything happens for a reason in my eyes."

He also missed a game in November due to a concussion after driving a scooter into a pole and was a healthy scratch for two additional games that month.

Heading into the 2023 season he has a chance to earn a starting position at defensive tackle, however, battling players like Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill for playing time.