49ers Settle Class Action Lawsuit Stemming from 2022 Data Breach, Ransomware Attack

MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to settle a class action lawsuit stemming from a February 2022 ransomware attack and data breach.

Per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, the proposed settlement covers 20,930 individuals, including team employees, officials and fans, who had personal information exposed in the attack and breach.

Class members are entitled to recoup up to $2,000 for ordinary expenses. Individuals with "documented extraordinary expenses," including identity theft, are eligible to receive up to $7,500 and two years of identity protection services worth an estimated $5.65 million if everyone opts in.

The proposed settlement also requires the 49ers to create a "new position—executive vice president of technology—to oversee IT operations, and hire a dedicated cyber-security IT professional," per Kaplan.

Kaplan noted the lawsuit, filed on Sept. 9, 2022, alleged during a five-day period from Feb. 6-11, 2022, the 49ers "lost control over highly sensitive personal information in a data breach, and then failed to notify those individuals about it for over six months."

The 49ers confirmed the breach in a statement to CNN's Sean Lyngaas on Feb. 13, 2022.

"Hackers behind a type of ransomware known as BlackByte listed the 49ers on their website of alleged victims, a tactic that cybercriminals often use to pressure organizations into paying a ransom," Lyngaas noted.

Per Kaplan, the 49ers didn't notify affected individuals until August 2022 and offered 12 months of free credit monitoring. Among the several class-action lawsuits filed against the club, "three were consolidated into the current case for the proposed settlement."

Other details of the proposed settlement include California residents being eligible for an $85 cash payment and the four law firms handling the case receiving a total of $170,000 in attorney fees.