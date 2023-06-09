Former USC DB Joshua Jackson Jr. Arrested on Rape Charges

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former University of Southern California defensive back Joshua Jackson Jr. was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape Wednesday.



Jackson is accused of sexually assaulting three women, one of them a UCLA student. One case dates back to 2020, while another allegedly occurred in March.

The 21-year-old is being held on $1.4 million bail in Los Angeles and faces "one felony count of forcible sexual penetration and three felony counts of forcible rape," according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Police believe Jackson may have been "involved in additional unreported sexual assaults" and that he allegedly targeted college-age women.



In a statement, USC said the school has "been cooperating with law enforcement authorities in this matter and will continue to do so."

Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 14. He last played for the Trojans in 2021.



He is expected to be arraigned this week, the district attorney's office said.