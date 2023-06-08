Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray Astound Twitter with Dominance in Game 3 Win vs. Heat

Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray Astound Twitter with Dominance in Game 3 Win vs. HeatJune 8, 2023
Nikola Jokić dropped the first-ever 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history and teammate Jamal Murray added a 34-point triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets to a dominant 109-94 road victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Wednesday evening.
Jokić had a near triple double at halftime with 14 points, 12 boards and seven dimes. He finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help give Denver a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Murray scored a game-high 34 points (12 in the fourth quarter) on 12-of-22 shooting. He also had 20 points by halftime to give Denver a 53-48 lead into the break.
Together, the Jokić-Murray duo made NBA history on Wednesday evening in numerous ways.
Simply put, the duo put on a masterclass, and now Denver is two wins away from its first-ever NBA championship.
Twitter praised Jokić and Murray's performances on a night where they were sorely needed after Denver fell 111-108 in Game 2 at home to Miami on Sunday.
Dick Vitale @DickieV
Simply a dominant effort by <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a> as the dynamite duo for Denver vs <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiHEAT</a> were superb . Yes Nikola Jokic a triple double machine had 32-21-10- Jamal Murray had 34-10-10! Just an incredible duo !
Amit Mann @Amit_Mann
Nikola Jokic is getting his respect, now it's time for Jamal Murray to get his too. In these playoffs: <br><br>27 PTS | 48 FG% | 39 3P% | 5.4 AST | 6.6 REB <br><br>In a crucial Finals Game 3 vs. the Heat: 34-10-10 triple-double <a href="https://t.co/GBQJVvtXZJ">pic.twitter.com/GBQJVvtXZJ</a>
Game 4 will take place in Miami on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.