Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray Astound Twitter with Dominance in Game 3 Win vs. Heat

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić dropped the first-ever 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history and teammate Jamal Murray added a 34-point triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets to a dominant 109-94 road victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Wednesday evening.

Jokić had a near triple double at halftime with 14 points, 12 boards and seven dimes. He finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help give Denver a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Murray scored a game-high 34 points (12 in the fourth quarter) on 12-of-22 shooting. He also had 20 points by halftime to give Denver a 53-48 lead into the break.

Together, the Jokić-Murray duo made NBA history on Wednesday evening in numerous ways.

Simply put, the duo put on a masterclass, and now Denver is two wins away from its first-ever NBA championship.

Twitter praised Jokić and Murray's performances on a night where they were sorely needed after Denver fell 111-108 in Game 2 at home to Miami on Sunday.

Game 4 will take place in Miami on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.