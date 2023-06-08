HS Softball Player Madison Schemitz Paralyzed After Alleged Stabbing by Ex-Boyfriend

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

High school softball player Madison Schemitz reportedly doesn't have feeling in her legs after being stabbed 15 times by her ex-boyfriend, Spencer Pearson, according to Anne Schindler, Zach Wilcox and Taylor Levesque of First Coast News.

Schemitz, 17, was eating dinner with her mother Jacki Rogé at Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL when the 18-year-old Pearson entered the restaurant. Schemitz and Rogé attempted to leave and Pearson chased after them, attacking them outside of the restaurant.

Pearson not only stabbed Schemitz but also Rogé and Kennedy Armstrong, a bystander who tried to intervene when he witnessed the attack.

"She had some spinal fluid leaking from her spinal cord, so currently she is not able to move or feel her legs," Tatiana Cruceta told First Coast News. "But we're hoping for a very speedy recovery. I know she starts physical therapy soon, today actually."

"Madison is a fighter, you know?" she added. "She's going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital."

Cruceta said Schemitz has already undergone multiple surgeries, while Rogé had surgery on Monday after suffering a ruptured artery in her hand. Armstrong also had surgery on Monday after suffering damaged arteries and ligaments in his right hand.

Pearson, who was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder and aggravated battery, reportedly slit his throat several times after the attack.

Pearson had reportedly been stalking and harassing Schemitz since April. Cruceta said that Schemitz and Pearson had dated in the past but had been separated for a few months, and that Rogé had been seeking a restraining order against him on behalf of her daughter.