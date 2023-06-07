Former FSU WR Travis Rudolph Found Not Guilty of Murder in 2021 Fatal Shooting

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Florida State and NFL wide receiver Travis Rudolph was found not guilty of murder in connection to a fatal shooting in 2021.

According to Scott Sutton of WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, Rudolph was facing one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Rudolph was taken into custody in April 2021 after he was involved in a shooting outside of his home in Lake Park, Florida.

Per the Palm Beach Post's Antonio Fins, the 27-year-old got into a confrontation with four men who had arrived at his residence. He subsequently retrieved a rifle, and the men attempted to flee.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Rudolph fired 39 shots in the direction of their black Cadillac. One of the passengers, Sebastien Jean-Jacques, was struck and killed.

Rudolph contended he acted in self-defense.

Before the shooting, Rudolph had gotten into an argument with Dominique Jones, with whom he denied having an official relationship, after she discovered he was talking to another woman.

His defense attorneys pointed to a text message Jones sent to her brother, Keishaun, asking him to "shoot up his s--t" in reference to Rudolph, per WPTV's Peter Burke. Her brother also called Rudolph as a "dead man walking" in a deleted text.

Jones said she sent the message in a fit of rage and didn't want any violence to come to Rudolph.

Prosecutor Francine Edwards pushed back against Rudolph's claim that two of the men were pointing guns at him as they rode away in the Cadillac, per Fins.

Edwards said the there wasn't any video evidence of the men holding firearms, and positively identifying any guns would've been difficult for Rudolph due to the Cadillac's tinted windows and the time of the shooting.

Rudolph unsuccessfully attempted to use Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law toward his defense. The presiding judge denied his request in March and ordered the trial to continue.

Rudolph spent three seasons at Florida State before moving on to the NFL. He made seven appearances as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2017.