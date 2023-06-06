X

    Report: Rory McIlroy, PGA Players Weren't Aware of LIV Merger Before Announcement

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 6, 2023

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after a birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour players were not aware of the organization's plan to merge with LIV Golf before it was publicly announced Tuesday.

    Todd Lewis of Golf Channel and NBC relayed the news and also noted how PGA Tour players felt about the manner.

    Todd Lewis @ToddLewisGC

    This was such a secretive deal made that <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PGATOUR</a> players found out just today including <a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a> who sits on the Tour Policy Board.

    Todd Lewis @ToddLewisGC

    Spoke with several <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PGATOUR</a> players who were a part of a meeting in Delaware that ultimately reshaped the Tour schedule. Most of those players were offered <a href="https://twitter.com/livgolf_league?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@livgolf_league</a> money but turned it down to be loyal to the Tour. Those players told me they feel betrayed and manipulated.

    Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, who is No. 18 on the Official World Golf Ranking, previously referenced finding out about the deal on Twitter earlier Tuesday.

    Collin Morikawa @collin_morikawa

    I love finding out morning news on Twitter

    The PGA Tour made the news official in a tweet four minutes earlier.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men's professional golf.

