Report: Rory McIlroy, PGA Players Weren't Aware of LIV Merger Before Announcement

Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour players were not aware of the organization's plan to merge with LIV Golf before it was publicly announced Tuesday.

Todd Lewis of Golf Channel and NBC relayed the news and also noted how PGA Tour players felt about the manner.

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, who is No. 18 on the Official World Golf Ranking, previously referenced finding out about the deal on Twitter earlier Tuesday.

The PGA Tour made the news official in a tweet four minutes earlier.

