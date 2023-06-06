Report: Rory McIlroy, PGA Players Weren't Aware of LIV Merger Before Announcement

Report: Rory McIlroy, PGA Players Weren't Aware of LIV Merger Before AnnouncementJune 6, 2023
Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour players were not aware of the organization's plan to merge with LIV Golf before it was publicly announced Tuesday.
Todd Lewis of Golf Channel and NBC relayed the news and also noted how PGA Tour players felt about the manner.
Todd Lewis @ToddLewisGC
Spoke with several <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PGATOUR</a> players who were a part of a meeting in Delaware that ultimately reshaped the Tour schedule. Most of those players were offered <a href="https://twitter.com/livgolf_league?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@livgolf_league</a> money but turned it down to be loyal to the Tour. Those players told me they feel betrayed and manipulated.
Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, who is No. 18 on the Official World Golf Ranking, previously referenced finding out about the deal on Twitter earlier Tuesday.
The PGA Tour made the news official in a tweet four minutes earlier.
