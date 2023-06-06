NHL Rumors: Cal Petersen to Flyers, Ivan Provorov to Blue Jackets in 3-Team Trade

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers are trading defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal that also involves the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Philadelphia will receive goaltender Cal Petersen and forward Sean Walker from the Kings in the trade, per Friedman.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Blue Jackets are also sending L.A.'s 2023 first-round pick, which they acquired in a midseason deal, to the Flyers as part of the trade.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

