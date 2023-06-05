Tyreek Hill Donates $7K to GoFundMe for Family of Dolphins Fan Eric Carmona

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following the death of Miami Dolphins superfan Eric Carmona—also known as the creator of TuAnon—star wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a $7,000 donation to the GoFundMe page made for Carmona's family, according to Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley.

Carmona died in a two-vehicle accident early Thursday morning, according to Beasley. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and his four children.

While Hill's was the largest donation made thus far, the entire Dolphins community has come together and helped raise over $40,000 since the page was created Friday. The initial goal was to raise $50,000, which will likely be surpassed fairly soon.

"Eric Carmona, also known as FinsVicious, was a proud Navy veteran, and a die hard Miami Dolphins and Tua fan," the GoFundMe page read. "But, most importantly, he was a great husband to Vanessa and an amazing father to his 4 children.

"Eric passed away Thursday early morning on his way to work at the young age of 30 and he will be missed by everyone who has been touched by his words and friendship.

"Funds are being raised in honor of Eric to help Vanessa and their children through this tragedy."

Hill, who is entering his second season in Miami, made the donation on behalf of his Soul Runner Speed Academy.

Vanessa and the rest of the Carmona family were overwhelmed by the amount of love and support they had received so far following the tragedy.

"My little family is beyond grateful to everyone who has made a donation," she wrote Sunday. "You can't imagine how grateful I am and how grateful Eric would be to see this support."

Carmona was best known as the creator of the We Are TuAnon Twitter account, which was dedicated to supporting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he was faced with widespread criticism from the national media.

The account became a staple of Dolphins fandom, and Carmona is a big loss for the Miami sports community.