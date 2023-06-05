UFC's Tony Ferguson Charged with DUI After Crashing Truck, Pleads Not Guilty

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was reportedly charged with driving under the influence stemming from an accident in May.

According to TMZ Sports, Ferguson was charged after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck into two parked cars outside of a club. While nobody was injured, the truck flipped on its side.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge and is scheduled to return to court for a hearing later in June.

Police sources told TMZ the fighter was "very uncooperative" at the scene of the accident and refused to take a field sobriety test. Authorities also said he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Ferguson was arrested and eventually released on bail in California, where the accident occurred.

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting explained misdemeanor DUI charges in the state often result in a fine as well as alcohol rehabilitation and education classes in lieu of jail time.

Ferguson is slated to face Bobby Green at UFC 291 on July 29.

He is coming off a UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz via fourth-round submission in the main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.