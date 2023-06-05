Antonio Callaway Released by Cowboys; Was Arrested on Saturday After Traffic Stop

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Monday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Callaway was reportedly arrested in Miami on Saturday and had a pending warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay, per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

