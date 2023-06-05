X

    Antonio Callaway Released by Cowboys; Was Arrested on Saturday After Traffic Stop

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2023

    DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: Wide receiver Antonio Callaway #11 of the Cleveland Browns lines up against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Monday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

    Callaway was reportedly arrested in Miami on Saturday and had a pending warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay, per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

