'Once Upon in Anaheim' Mighty Ducks Documentary Trailer, ESPN Release Date Revealed

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Not all great sport stories are made in Hollywood.

In fact, one of the most fascinating and intriguing epics of the last 30 years was born about an hour south of Tinseltown in Anaheim, California with the founding of the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

Founded by the Walt Disney Company in 1993 and based off the title of the popular Disney sports flick The Mighty Ducks, the early days of the franchise is set to be the subject of the next E60 documentary, 'Once Upon a Time in Anaheim.'

Set to premiere June 11 on ESPN and ESPN +, the documentary will follow how the organization, once seen as a Disney-run laughing stock, turned into one of the elite squads of the early 2000s.

The Mighty Ducks—who were changed to the Ducks ahead of the 2006-07 campaign—went on to win a Stanley Cup a little over a decade into their existence in 2007 after they had been sold by Disney in 2005.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner is set to be staple piece of the documentary along with players like Teemu Selänne and others.