Report: Cowboys' Antonio Callaway Arrested, Allegedly Drove with Suspended License

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Antonio Callaway was reportedly arrested Saturday in Miami after he was pulled over for allegedly driving with a suspended license and failing to pay, according to Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater.

Callaway, 26, signed with the Cowboys back in November and joined the team's practice squad.

This isn't Callaway's first run-in with law enforcement. He was previously issued a citation in Ohio for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license in 2018. The marijuana charge was subsequently dropped.

After being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Callaway has been a bit of a journeyman.

He posted 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season with the Browns. Callaway was later suspended 10 games for violating the league's substance abuse policy and was subsequently waived by the Browns.

Callaway hasn't appeared in an NFL game since a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.