Scoot Henderson Will Only Work Out for Trail Blazers, Hornets Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

Scoot Henderson told reporters that he is only working out for the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers prior to the June 22 NBA draft.

Henderson made the comments in Portland, where he worked out for the Blazers on Saturday.

The Hornets hold the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, while the Blazers sit third. They're both behind the San Antonio Spurs, who will assuredly choose Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall choice.

The 19-year-old Henderson is widely expected to go either second or third in the NBA draft,

NBA Mock Draft Database has Henderson third on its consensus mock draft and consensus big board. The latest NBA.com consensus mock draft has Henderson second.

The 6'2" guard played for the NBA G League Ignite last year, averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Ultimately, all signs point to Henderson either being a Hornet or Trail Blazer when the draft goes down on June 22.