X

    Scoot Henderson Will Only Work Out for Trail Blazers, Hornets Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 3, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 17: Scoot Henderson speaks with the media during the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena on May 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Scoot Henderson told reporters that he is only working out for the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers prior to the June 22 NBA draft.

    Sean Highkin @highkin

    Scoot Henderson said he's only working out with two teams -- Portland and Charlotte.

    Henderson made the comments in Portland, where he worked out for the Blazers on Saturday.

    Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

    Scoot Henderson at the end of his workout with the Trail Blazers. <a href="https://t.co/UDdQfdR0Qs">pic.twitter.com/UDdQfdR0Qs</a>

    The Hornets hold the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, while the Blazers sit third. They're both behind the San Antonio Spurs, who will assuredly choose Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall choice.

    The 19-year-old Henderson is widely expected to go either second or third in the NBA draft,

    NBA Mock Draft Database has Henderson third on its consensus mock draft and consensus big board. The latest NBA.com consensus mock draft has Henderson second.

    The 6'2" guard played for the NBA G League Ignite last year, averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

    Ultimately, all signs point to Henderson either being a Hornet or Trail Blazer when the draft goes down on June 22.

    Scoot Henderson Will Only Work Out for Trail Blazers, Hornets Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon