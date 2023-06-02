Gervonta Davis Was Serving House Arrest in $3.4M Penthouse, Four Seasons Hotel

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was taken into custody on Thursday for violating the terms of his house arrest stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run.

Per Dylan Segelbaum and Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner, Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy ordered Davis be taken immediately into custody when it was revealed he was attempting to serve out his sentence at a $3.4 million penthouse he purchased in South Baltimore and a Four Seasons Hotel.

Handy noted in the order she gave Davis, who resides in Florida, permission to serve his house arrest in Baltimore at the home of his longtime trainer, Calvin Ford, and neither he nor anyone in his camp asked her about potentially changing the location.

"The reason I didn't want him in Florida is because this was not a holiday," Handy said. "He was serving time. And I was being considerate enough to let him do it on home detention."

Segelbaum and Fenton noted Michael Tomko, Davis' attorney, told Handy to blame him for the mishap because they were caught off-guard he was required to serve the house arrest in Baltimore and Ford's one-bedroom home couldn't accommodate Davis' round-the-clock security team.

"Blame me. Because he didn't do anything wrong," Tomko said. "He did what I asked him to do. ... I don't think that Mr. Davis did anything wrong except listen to his lawyer."

Davis will serve out the remainder of his sentence in jail.

Joanna Sullivan of the Baltimore Business Journal reported on Tuesday that Davis recently purchased the penthouse from local Baltimore developer Scott Plank.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on Nov. 5, 2020, when Davis injured four people when he hit another vehicle and crashed into the fence of a 7-Eleven after running a red light.

In February, Davis pleaded guilty to four traffic violations including leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license and running a red light.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn rejected Davis' original plea deal last September when he sought no jail time, two months of home detention and unsupervised probation.

Handy's original ruling on May 5 gave Davis a suspended prison term, three years of supervised probation, 90 days of home detention and 200 hours of community service. He was also ordered to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel and the Shock Trauma program.

Two weeks before his original sentencing, Davis defeated Ryan Garcia via seventh-round knockout on April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old has a 29-0 career record with 27 wins via knockout or TKO.