Angels' Anthony Rendon Won't Face Charges After Grabbing Fan's Shirt on Video

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon won't face charges from grabbing a fan's shirt after a 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on March 30.

The Oakland Police Department told TMZ Sports it closed its investigation into the situation Thursday when no victim came forward.

When Rendon was walking to the clubhouse following the game, a fan captured video of him confronting a man in the stands by clutching his shirt.

"What did you say? ... Yeah, you called me a b---h, huh?" Rendon is heard saying in the video, per Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times.

"It wasn't me," the fan responded to Rendon. "Yeah, you did," Rendon said multiple times. "... Get your b---h ass out of here." He also swiped at the fan.



Per police documents obtained by TMZ, Rendon was being investigated for misdemeanor assault and battery. A spokesperson for the police department told TMZ the case could be reopened if an alleged victim comes forward.

Major League Baseball suspended Rendon for four games and fined him an undisclosed amount.

"It sucked," Rendon told reporters about the situation on April 3. "My emotions got the best of me. I'm usually pretty good about interacting with fans … have fun with it. But the gentleman [and I], we spoke on the phone, and we both apologized about what had happened. And so we're both ready to move forward."

Rendon served his suspension from April 3 to 7. The two-time Silver Slugger winner is in his fourth season with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract as a free agent in December 2019.