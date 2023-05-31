Report: Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe to Stay in 2023 NBA Draft; Won 2021-22 National POY

AP Photo/James Crisp

Oscar Tshiebwe's time with the Kentucky Wildcats appears to be ending after two seasons.

According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, the star center "is not expected to return to Kentucky and is expected to turn pro ... barring unforeseen changes."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.